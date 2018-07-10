Work to Start to Ease Water Issues in North Kilkenny

Water issues in Castlecomer & surrounds may be resolved soon with €150,000 earmarked for the public water supply.

The town’s 300 year coal mining history has led to a build-up of manganese in the water which has seen residents try to deal with clogged pipes & water discoloration.

Cllr Maurice Shortall’s been telling KCLR News that monies have been allocated by the Irish Water to tackle the problem & that work’s set to start later this month.