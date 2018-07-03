Works To Go Ahead at Six Kilkenny Schools

“The biggest single investment in education in the county since the history of the state”- so says Junior Minister John Paul Phelan of this evening’s news that five Kilkenny City schools have gotten the go-ahead to progress with plans to combat capacity related issues.

Within the past fortnight a confirmation letter went to CBS Kilkenny confirming approval to move to design stage, meaning funding’s been agreed.

Today similar approval has been confirmed for St Kieran’s College’s redevelopment of the adjoining old VEC site, Presentation Secondary School to help them deal with capacity & structural problems, the City Vocational School & Colaiste Pobail Osrai which will be housed together in a new building in the Western Environs & St Canice’s National School which needs more space.

The design & planning stage typically takes about 12 months so it’s hoped that by September 2019 ground will be broken on most if not all of the projects