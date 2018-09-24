Entertainment
WorldWired: Metallica confirm Slane Castle date for June 2019
It's the band's first Irish show in a decade.
Metallica’s WorldWired Tour has confirmed an Irish date at Slane Castle on Saturday 8th June as part of an extensive European Tour.
This will be Metallica’s first Irish show in a decade.
The new dates are Metallica’s first in the UK and Europe since the Sept. 2017 to May 2018 indoor run that broke attendance records in 29 venues across the continent.
Kicking off May 1, 2019 at Lisbon’s Estadio Restelo, the 25 newly announced WorldWired shows across 20 countries include a good dozen cities not visited on those 2017-2018 legs of the tour—including Milan, Zürich, Dublin, Brussels (for the first time since 1988), Berlin, Moscow, Warsaw, Bucharest and Gothenburg, and first ever appearances in Trondheim Norway, Hämeenlinna Finland and Tartu Estonia.
Special guests Ghost and Bokassa will provide support on all dates.
All tickets bought include your choice of physical or digital copies of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct along with a free MP3 download of the Slane show when it’s mixed.
Priced from €89.50, tickets are available from Rollercoaster Records (Kilkenny) or Hickson’s Centra, Potato Market (Carlow) this Friday morning at 10am.
Metallica WorldWired Tour Dates
May 1, 2019 Lisbon, Portugal Estádio do Restelo
May 3, 2019 Madrid, Spain Valdebebas
May 5, 2019 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
May 8, 2019 Milan, Italy San Siro Hippodrome
May 10, 2019 Zürich, Switzerland Letzigrund
May 12, 2019 Paris, France Stade De France
June 8, 2019 Dublin, Ireland Slane Castle
June 11, 2019 Amsterdam, NL Johan Cruijff Arena
June 13, 2019 Köln, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 16, 2019 Brussels, Belgium Koning Boudewijnstadion
June 18, 2019 Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 20, 2019 London, UK Twickenham Stadium
July 6, 2019 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
July 9, 2019 Göteborg, Sweden Ullevi
July 11, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken
July 13, 2019 Trondheim, Norway Granåsen
July 16, 2019 Hämeenlinna, Finland Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto
July 18, 2019 Tartu, Estonia Raadi Airport
July 21, 2019 Moscow, Russia Luzhniki Stadium
Aug. 14, 2019 Bucharest, Romania Arena Națională
Aug. 16, 2019 Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 18, 2019 Prague, CZE Airport Letnany
Aug. 21, 2019 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
Aug. 23, 2019 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
Aug. 25, 2018 Mannheim, Germany Maimarktgelände