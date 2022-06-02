You can now have your say on the draft transport strategy for the Waterford Metropolitan Area which covers parts of South Kilkenny

You’re invited to have your say on the draft Waterford Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (WMATS).

Developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA) with Waterford City and County Council, Kilkenny County Council, Southern Regional Assembly (SRA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), the aim is to provide a framework for the planning and delivery of transport infrastructure and services over the next two decades. providing for the travel demand and supporting the sustainable growth of the area as the major growth engine of the South East region.

You can view the draft in full and see how to make a submission (before 12th July) via nationaltransport.ie

While two public, in-person information events take place later this month at which the plans will also be on view and where questions can be asked – both are at the Tower Hotel in Waterford, the first from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 15th June, the second from 10am to 4pm on Thursday, 16th June.

The draft was revealed on Wednesday, 1st June at the Granville Hotel (see here) and that event marked the first official function for Kilkenny County Council’s new CEO Seán McKeown and Director of Services Denis Malone – hear what both had to say here: