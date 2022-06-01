Kilkenny and Waterford Councils collaborate to try and get a fivefold increase in cycling

A new draft transport strategy for Waterford city and part of South Kilkenny has been launched to get a fivefold increase in cycling.

It’s a collaboration between Waterford and Kilkenny county councils, the NTA, the Southern regional assembly, and TII.

Abbey Road in Ferrybank is among the primary cycling routes to be improved under the plan which goes out to public consultation today.

Today’s launch coincided with Sean McKeown’s first official day on the job as Acting Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council.

He told KCLR news that he hopes people will have their say on the plans:

“Hopefully, we’ll get a large section of the public engaging with the strategy and give their views,” said Sean.

“The plan is to finalise the strategy taking on board the comments from the public consultation with the strategy and give their views at the end of quarter three this year”.

“So we certainly hope that people will engage with the process”. he added.