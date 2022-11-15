Book of condolence for family of Vicky Phelan opens at City Hall Kilkenny

A book of condolence has opened at City Hall in Kilkenny to allow locals pay their own tributes to Vicky Phelan.

The 48-year-old from Mooncoin passed away on Monday.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 and brought the Cervical Check scandal to light in 2018.

Mayor David Fitzgerald says she was an exceptional person and many people are keen to offer their sympathies to her family:

“Everybody is welcome to sign the book of condolence. And we will ensure that it is brought and given to Vickys family, her husband Jim and her children to express our sincere condolences on their enormous loss”