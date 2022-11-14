Housing Minister to visit new developments in Kilkenny today

Kilkenny is set to play host to the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today.

The Minister has a full itinerary which will see him begin his day in Station Avenue, Ballyragget where 22 new homes have recently been inhabited.

Vists to new housing developments in Orchards Close and Pennefeather Court and Green in Kilkenny City as well as the commencement of construction at Croker’s Hill are all on the cards for the Minister’s trip to the Marble City.

Cathaoirleach of the Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick says it’s a proud day for councillors and members of the local executive:

“The Minister, personally speaking to me, is very anxious to meet with some of the executive members as well as some of the Councillors just to hear how they’re achieving it and it’s a combination of a good team effort”