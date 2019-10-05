Young man dies in crash near Ballyhale, Kilkenny overnight

A young man has died after a crash in South Kilkenny overnight.

The single vehicle collision happened shortly before 1 am at Knockwilliam on the Mullinavat side of Ballyhale.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, the passenger, a woman in her 30s was taken to hospital where she’s being treated for serious injuries, but they’re not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have told KCLR News this morning that it appears the car left the road and struck a wall.

However, they’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The car was a white, 2013, BMW 320.

That stretch of road is closed to allow for a forensic exam to take place.

As a result of the tragedy, the scheduled Senior Hurling Championship quarter final between Ballyhale and Clara has now been called off.

The Kilkenny County Board has told KCLR it will be re-fixed at a later date.