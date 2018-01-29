100 new houses to be constructed in Carlow this year

Ground has already been broken on some of the sites.

Carlow will have work underway on 100 new houses this year.

Carlow County Council have confirmed that Tullow, Graiguecullen, Bagenalstown, Hacketstown and Bilboa will all see construction work on new homes.

The local authority is promising to have work underway on 100 new houses by the end of 2018.

Ground has already been broken on some sites while other are due to start soon.

Work is already underway on a site at Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen where 26 houses will be built.

And 16 houses in Árd Na Gréine in Tullow will be started next month.

Approval has also been given for 21 houses on the Dublin Road in Tullow and 42 in Bagenalstown.

These are expected to begin construction later in the year.