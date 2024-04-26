Groups from across Carlow have been taking part in the second annual Soccer Integration Blitz.



SETU sports grounds drew quite the crowd for the event which was organised by Gardaí and Carlow Sports Partnership

About 20 teams signed up, between them representative of the rich tapestry of business, education, organisation and communities across the county.

Students from local schools merged with some more established players, one with ties to Dynamo Kyiv!

Our Edwina Grace was there and caught up with some of those involved – here that here;

Earlier, Brian Redmond had linked up to Edwina who was joined by Deborah Foley of Carlow Sports Partnership for The KCLR Daily …