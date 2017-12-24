Carlow/Kilkenny people urged to check numbers after Lotto win at airport
Someone coming home for Christmas may have won last night’s €5.4m Lotto jackpot. And it could be someone arriving back to Carlow or Kilkenny for the holidays, or a local up to collect a loved-one,  after it was been confirmed the winning ticket was sold in the WH Smith shop in the arrivals hall at […]

And it could be someone arriving back to Carlow or Kilkenny for the holidays, or a local up to collect a loved-one,  after it was been confirmed the winning ticket was sold in the WH Smith shop in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport.

The ticket was a quick pick bought on Friday.

National Lottery Spokesperson Miriam Donohoe is encouraging locals to check their numbers.

