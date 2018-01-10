Budding young scientists from Kilkenny and Carlow to display their projects at Young Scientist Exhibition

There are 43 local secondary schools students who have been shortlisted for this year’s competition.

Students from across Carlow and Kilkenny are among those making their way to Dublin this morning for the biggest science competition of the year.

The President will officially open the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition this afternoon.

The majority of those are from Kilkenny with six schools involved – Kilkenny CBS, Loreto secondary school, St Kieran’s College, Coláiste Pobal Osraí, Coláiste Éamann Rís, and Castlecomer Community School.

Their 15 projects include the difference in attitudes of primary and secondary school students to recycling, a statistical analysis of the HPV vaccine uptake, and why girls exit sport at an early age.

Carlow is being represented by three teams from two schools – Gaelcholáiste Ceatharlach, and the Presentation de la Salle in Bagenalstown.

Their projects investigate the reasons for a rise in mental health problems in teenagers, the long-term effects of concussions, and sending information through laser beams flashing at high speeds.

The official opening ceremony takes place from 2 o’clock with the first round of judging getting underway shortly afterwards.

The winners in all the various categories will be announced on Friday evening.