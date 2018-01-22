Bobby Aylward vows to defy will of the people rather than support unrestricted abortion

Bobby Aylward is prepared to defy the will of the people rather than support any legislation that allows unrestricted abortion in Ireland – even if it means losing his Carlow KIlkenny seat The local TD is among a group of Fianna Fáil TDs who are threatening to block potential new laws that would allow unrestricted […]

Bobby Aylward is prepared to defy the will of the people rather than support any legislation that allows unrestricted abortion in Ireland – even if it means losing his Carlow KIlkenny seat

The local TD is among a group of Fianna Fáil TDs who are threatening to block potential new laws that would allow unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

It has not yet been confirmed if the proposal will be included in the wording of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

If was was included, and was passed in the referedum, it could still be blocked in the Dail where Finna Fail and Fine Gael TDs will have a free Vote on the issue.

Deputy Aylward says even if it’s the will of the people his conscience won’t allow him to support it.

Fine Gael TD Pat Deering also says he’d have trouble supporting the proposed plans in Dáil if it comes to that.

So far, Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Féin is the only local Dáil Deputy who is fully in support of the recommendations of the abortion committee.