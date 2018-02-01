Case of “what the flock?!” in Gowran as 30 sheep shlip out the gap!

They were causing a bit of hairy situation on the roads…

It’s a case of “what the flock?!” in Gowran this afternoon!

A listener has contacted KCLR to say she was met by a flock of about thirty or more sheep making their great escape from a field somewhere in the vicinity of the church.

She bravely confronted them and shepherded them off the road and into the safety of someone’s front lawn… in possibly the most appropriately named housing estate in the village at the moment – The Paddocks!

The owner of the woolly wanderers is being urged to collect their lot.

The listener has told KCLR that, unfortunately, they have been seen “making their daily constitutional”, but the whole event “was actually lovely to see… everyone was smiling…a bit of old Ireland!”