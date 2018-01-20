Ceol Anocht – Studio 2 Sessions – Blackbird & Crow (19/1/2018)

Martin Bridgeman in conversation with Maighréad Grace and Steohen Doohan (aka Blackbird & Crow) with live performances in Studio 2 for the Ceol Anocht show on KCLR

Blackbird & Crow comprise Maighréad Grace and Stephen Doohan, who have come together as musical partners and who bring with them their own unique takes on music. While on the surface some of their music could be classed as Roots (for example, they both cite Rory Gallagher as an influence), this is music that is truly hard to define. It has no guard rail, no clear lines. It’s honest, truthful and often speaks to the darker side of life.

They’re both instinctive performers, letting the moment in and surrendering to it. It’s a heady mix and you simply cannot ignore their stunning live performances. Their debut album title “Shock, Shatter, Convince” gives you a hint. Their on stage chemistry is mesmerising…

They travelled down to see us in Studio 2 on their way to support Richie Healy and Ryan’s back room was treated to another stunning performance there. We get a sense of it in this recording with three songs performed live, soon to appear on their second album.

It was a delight to meet them and it was a great start to 2018 and, as the very first Studio 2 Session under the Ceol Anocht, a great kick off!

