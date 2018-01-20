Ceol Anocht – Studio 2 Sessions – Kilkenny Piper’s Club (20/1/2018)

In the lead up to the 2018 fund raising concert, Martin Bridgeman met with the Kilkenny Pipers’ club and friends in Studio 2 for tunes and a chat for the Ceol Anocht programme on KCLR. Feautured on the programme were: Mick Foley & Páidraig Butler (Pipes), Derek Morrissey (Accordion), Brian Mooney (Bouzouki) & Robbie Fitzharris (Flute).

It’s also timely as the Irish Uileann Pipes have achieved UNESCO Heritage status, an award many though would never happen as the pipes themselves were surprisingly under a very real danger of extinction in the late 1960’s. Thankfully the work of many musicians and new generation of pipe makers have ensured the future of this uniquely Irish instrument.

It’s going to be a great night with many fine musicians. As pat himself says:

With a string of highly acclaimed albums to her name and from a renowned musical family, Angelina Carberry will star in this year’s concert. Her sublime banjo playing has won critical acclaim from many quarters. Mairtin O’Connor says of her music that it is ‘Simply a treasure to the ear and food for the soul’. She will be accompanied by West Limerick accordion player Dan Brouder. An accomplished and much in demand musician, Dan has toured the world with his music and has made numerous television and radio appearances on such shows as Geantri, Ceili House, The High Part of the Road on RTE, TG4 and many local radio stations.

Currently best known for his work as CEO of Na Piobairi Uilleann, Gay McKeown is also one of Ireland’s foremost Uilleann Pipers. Taught by the legendary Leo Rowsome in the 1960’s in Dublin, Gay has toured and recorded with Christy Moore and Maddy Prior amongst others. Gay has featured on a number of albums including two with his two sons, Conor and Sean.

Mary McNamara is a name synonymous with the concertina playing of County Clare for some time now. For many years she has been one of the most sought after teachers and performers on the Irish Music scene and according to ‘The Irish Times’, ‘Mary has proved beyond any doubt that she must be numbered amongst the very best of them’. With three solo CD’s to her name and two duet CD’s, on her most recent release she is accompanied by her daughter Sorcha Costello at the concert. Sorcha is a multiple All-Ireland winner at Fleadh Ceoil Na hEireann and this duet album has been described by Frankie Gavin as, ‘Sincere, hypnotic and an overall delight’.

Co. Laois flute and concertina player Tommy Fitzharris, won the Senior All-Ireland flute competition in 2012 to compliment the Senior All-Ireland concertina title he won in 2009! He has toured the world with his music as well as making many T.V. appearances. He will be playing with Brian Mooney from Kerry on bazouki and banjo. Brian has won four All-Ireland Fleadh Ceoil titles and done numerous international tours as well as television and radio appearances.

Lovers of traditional song will be delighted to know that Nell NI Chronin will be performing on the night. From the Cork Gaeltacth of Ballyvourney, Nell is a multi award winning singer and has made numerous television appearances including a documentary made about her singing in 2010. In 2014 she became the youngest ever singer to win the prestigious Corn Ui Riada at the Oireachtas in Killarney, this prize is regarded as the pinnacle for Sean Os singers. She currently tours with bands ‘The Raw Bar Collective and Danu.

With Kilkenny having musicians to rival any in the country, this night would not be the same if it were not for the input of our local musicians. Martin Coughlan (accordion), Tommy Lannigan (boudhran and vocals) and Liam Moore (guitar and vocals) round up the line-up for what should be a really special night’s music, in Cleere’s Theatre on Saturday January 27th at 9.00. Tickets available at Cleeres, all proceeds go to Kilkenny UIlleann Pipers Club.