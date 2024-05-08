Two people have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the separate discoveries of more than €3.5million worth of drugs.

Consignments of suspected herbal cannabis with a combined weight of 184kgs were found yesterday in two counties as part of a multi-agency operation – 139kgs, valued at €2,780,000, in Wexford with a further 45kgs, believed to be worth €900,000, in Dublin.

A man aged in his sixties is being detained in the South East Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in connection with the finding in Wexford while under the same act another man aged in his fifties is being held in a West Dublin Garda Station in relation to the seizure in Dublin.

All of the drugs seized are subject to further analysis and investigations are ongoing.