Roadworks starting today will see the closure of a road in County Carlow.

The localised drainage improvements and road surface height alterations take place on the L20131 Stralusky/Tombeagh in Hacketstown between the L2013 (Rathvillly/Hacketstown) and R727 (Carlow/Hacketstown) from 8am to 4:30pm each day to Friday (10th May) with a full closure from next Monday to Friday (13th-17th May).

There will be access for residents and adjoining landowners.

An alternative route shall be available to road users via Saulsford Bridge and Ballykillane Cross beside Galvin’s Bridge (L2013/R727 junction), see map marked with purple.

Carlow County Council apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause and shall endeavour to have completed the works and have all traffic restrictions removed as soon as it is safe for both the operatives and road users alike.