The National Ambulance Service is opening up its local bases to those interested in a career as a paramedic.

Between 5:30 & 8pm you can swing by either Carlow’s on the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital on the Athy Road or Kilkenny’s at the Kilcreene Hospital complex.

At both, you can speak to those in a range of roles and get to check out the stations too.

It comes ahead of the national recruitment campaign for Student Paramedics, ICOs and Emergency Medical Controllers.

Keep an eye here: HSE.ie/jobs and search Ambulance

And stay tuned for more on The KCLR Daily 10am-1pm today.