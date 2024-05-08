Gardaí in Carlow are trying to locate a young woman who it’s claimed was assaulted.

It follows reports of an incident at the main access route to The Downs Estate on the Pollerton Road last Thursday at 11am.

A man was sighted behaving aggressively towards the 16 to 20 year old who was in his company and at one point it’s alleged he assaulted her.

Gardaí are trying to locate the people involved.

He’s described as being aged 25 to 30 years, is 6ft tall and has brown hair with a “step” cut – he was wearing a blue jacket with a white emblem on the left breast and left sleeve, and a dark grey tracksuit bottom.

The woman is about 5ft 6 with long blonde hair, brushed to the front and she was wearing a navy sleeveless anorak, with the hood up, over a beige baggy jumper.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell says; “This is an isolated incident that occurred in broad daylight in a large residential area in Pollerton. We have concerns that the girl involved in this incident and are trying to reach out to her to see that she is OK.”

He adds “Maybe you were passing the area at the time and saw someone unusual or indeed witnessed the incident. Enquires so far have not identified either person. If you have any information that would support this identification An Garda Síochána Carlow would appreciate a call, 059 – 9136620.”

And Supt Farrell notes; “Indeed if you are the young woman who was assaulted please have the confidence and trust to come forward and let us know you are OK. “