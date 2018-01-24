Danesfort GAA club in Kilkenny get permission for new state-of-the-art clubhouse

It’ll include a gym and a bar amongst other amenities

One local GAA club will now be getting their own state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Danesfort GAA in Kilkenny have now been granted planning permission for the project.

The large building that’s been given the green light by Kilkenny County Council will include changing rooms, stores, a gym, a bar, a meeting room, a tea station, a boiler room, and spectator toilets.

They’re going to construct an extension to the existing ball wall and develop an indoor astroturf playing pitch.

There will also be a machinery storage shed and spaces for both car and bus parking adjacent to the new clubhouse.

The application was first submitted in February of last year.

They’ve now been granted planning permission for a 10-year period.