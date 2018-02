They’re members of the European Parliament’s Budget Committee

A delegation of MEP’s who are on the European Parliament’s Budget Committee will take in Carlow as they visit Ireland this week.

Their trip will include visits to the Carlow Institute of Technology and a youth training centre in Dublin.

The Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ní Riada, who’s on the Parliament’s Budget Committee, says she’s hoping the visit will highlight the importance of EU funding in Ireland.