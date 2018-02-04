Heroin & syringes seized in Carlow town centre

A small amount of heroin was seized by Gardai in Carlow town in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday. Gardai on bicycle patrol made the seizure of a small amount of the drug and several syringes at about 4pm in the centre of the town. No arrests were made. Gardai in Carlow have been […]

A small amount of heroin was seized by Gardai in Carlow town in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday.

Gardai on bicycle patrol made the seizure of a small amount of the drug and several syringes at about 4pm in the centre of the town.

No arrests were made.

Gardai in Carlow have been carrying out a large number of pro-active patrols and checkpoints this weekend.

Local Gardai have been visible at a number of locations as a crime prevention measure.