Kilkenny council Cathaoirleach won’t be making trip to New York for St Patricks Day

It seems Kilkenny County Council will be bucking the trend for this year’s St Patrick’s Day when it comes to sending their Cathaoirleach to New York.

David Fitzgerald has announced he has decided to stay in Kilkenny, saying he feels the money could be better spent by the council locally.

It’s tradition at this stage for the chairperson of every county council to represent their county in the States and Carlow’s cathaoirleach has confirmed he will be making the trip for March 17th.

But Councillor Fitzgerald told KCLR News that around €5000 will be saved by Kilkenny’s council by him not travelling abroad.