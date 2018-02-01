Kilkenny County Council backing calls for upgrade of N24 to motorway

The local authority has put in a submission for the busy road to be upgraded

Kilkenny County Council is backing calls for the N24 to be upgraded to a motorway.

It’s the main Limerick to Waterford road and runs through Piltown, Fiddown, Mooncoin and Grannagh in South Kilkenny.

The local authority has put in a submission for the busy road to be upgraded in the government’s National Planning Framework.

Council Chief Executive, Colette Byrne has told KCLR News they’re hoping the government will make it a priority.

She says upgrading it to a motorway will take a huge amount of work but it is necessary and they’re hoping to find out in a few weeks if it will be put on the government’s to-do list.