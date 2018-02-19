KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny not excluded from Technological University plans says Min. John Paul Phelan
Minister John Paul Phelan says Kilkenny has not been left out of the Technological University for the South East plans.
Capital funding for a purpose built campus for IT Carlow in Wexford was revealed on Friday as part of the Project Ireland 2040 announcement.
But there was no specific mention of a Kilkenny campus prompting criticism locally of the framework.
However Minister Phelan says that doesn’t mean its been excluded as there is still a long way to go in that project.