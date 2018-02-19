Kilkenny not excluded from Technological University plans says Min. John Paul Phelan
MaryAnn Vaughan 8 hours ago
Fine Gael's John Paul Phelan pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Minister John Paul Phelan says Kilkenny has not been left out of the Technological University for the South East plans.

Capital funding for a purpose built campus for IT Carlow in Wexford was revealed on Friday as part of the Project Ireland 2040 announcement.

But there was no specific mention of a Kilkenny campus prompting criticism locally of the framework.

However Minister Phelan says that doesn’t mean its been excluded as there is still a long way to go in that project.

