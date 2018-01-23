Oscar delight for Cartoon Saloon, Saoirse Ronan as 2018 Academy Award nominations are revealed

Oscar fever is upon us as Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner and Saoirse Ronan can count themselves among the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards.

Is it a case of “third time’s a charm” for Cartoon Saloon and Saoirse Ronan?

The Kilkenny based animation studio and Carlow native have received their third nominations respectively for the Academy Awards with Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner and Ronan’s performance in Ladybird being recognised this time out.

The nominations were announced by hosts Tiffany Hadish and Andy Serkis just after 1.20pm Irish time.

The Breadwinner, directed by Nora Twomey with Angelina Jolie on board as an executive proucer, tells the story of a headstrong young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. It follows on for nominations for Cartoon Saloon with The Secret of Kells (2010) and Song of the Sea (2015). The Boss Baby, Loving Vincent, Ferdinand and Disney Pixar’s Coco provide the competition.

This is the moment it happened for Cartoon Saloon.

Having already picked up a Golden Globe for her role in Ladybird, this is Saoirse Ronan’s third oscar nomination having previously been nominated in 2008 for Atonement (Best Supporting Actress) and 2016 for (Best Actress) Brooklyn.

Laurie Metcalf was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role alongside Ronan in Ladybird. Sally Hawkins (Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards), Margot Robbie (I Tonya), Meryl Streep (The Post) provide the competition in the Leading Actress category.

Finally, those movies in the running for the big award on the night are, Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Ladybird gets an Irish release from 16 February. The Breadwinner will screen nationally from March but gets a hometown screening at The Watergate Theatre on Sunday 25 February as part of Kilkenny Animated. This year’s Oscars ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, on Sunday 4 March.

Watch: The Breadwinner (Trailer)

Watch: Ladybird (Trailer)