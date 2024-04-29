More good news for Carlow and Kilkenny with funding en route for seven local projects.

In Carlow, the following four are to benefit under today’s announcement from Minister Heather Humphreys under the Our Rural Future scheme:

While Kilkenny’s to get €995,000 as follows:

The largest share of the local allocation is for phase two of the refurb of the Urlingford Community Centre.

The former parochial dancehall’s undergoing a revamp and Minister Heather Humphreys paid it a visit when in the area last Wednesday to officially open the Exit 4 Urlingford Remote Working hub at the former Bank of Ireland building.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh has been reacting to the announcement;

Cllr Joe Lyons has been reacting on The KCLR Daily to the allocation for Callan;

Deputy John McGuinness notes; “This is very positive news for Kilkenny and I’m delighted to see the hard work that is put into these projects is paying off with this substantial Government investment.”

He adds; “A total of €247,500 will be invested in Callan’s Kings River to enable community use for activities such as fishing, swimming and canoeing or kayaking. The same amount again will be invested in Dunnamaggin to create a community green space for events and public amenity and a sum of €500,000 will be invested in Urlingford as the next phase of refurbishment works for the community centre”.

The news came as part of a €20million national package announced by Minister Heather Humphries to include 82 projects around the country with a focus on combating dereliction and repurposing old.

Announcing the funding Minister Humphreys said, “I am delighted to approve funding of over €20m under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme. The benefit of this funding will be felt the length and breadth of the country.

“These projects have come from local communities themselves and I am delighted to see such a diverse range of projects ranging from new Town Parks and Playgrounds to the development of Farmers Markets and Outdoor Dining Spaces.

“I am also pleased to see a number of successful projects which will see vacant and derelict buildings brought back into use and repurposed with Community Halls and Youth Centres being provided.

The Minister added, “There are more people living in rural Ireland than ever before. There are more people working in rural Ireland than ever before and there is more investment going into rural Ireland than ever before.

“These projects are all about making our rural towns and villages great places to live, work and raise a family. I want to thank the local communities who brought forward these proposals and I look forward to seeing work commence on many of these exciting projects in the near future.”