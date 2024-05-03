Gardaí in Carlow town are looking to track down those responsible for the theft of a ‘large quantity’ of tools.

The carpentry items were taken from a van parked in the Chaplestown Gate Estate on Monday night between 9:25 & 10pm after the lock on the rear door was interfered with.

In particular they’d like to hear about or from the occupants of a vehicle seen in the area as Sgt Conor Egan outlines; “CCTV in the area has picked up a silver coloured car coming and going from the property between the relevant times so we’re interested to hear from anybody that might have seen that silver car in the Chaplestown Gate Estate, if they were in the area for legitimate purpose and they know who they are just to contact us and at least we can eliminate them but it was in the area at the relevant times”.

Anybody with information can contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620.