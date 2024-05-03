Kilkenny Lions Club handed out over €11,000 to various groups last night.

Charities, community organisations and service offerings from the city and county shared in the surplus left over from another successful Christmas Hamper Appeal which was run with KCLR and the Kilkenny People newspaper.

Approx €25,000 from that was used to supply vouchers for those in need to help them get over the festival period.

And last night the rest of the cash was presented in a special event held at Bollard’s Bar in the city.

Local Lions President Marie Kennedy told KCLR News they’re delighted to be able to support those who contribute so much locally;

Hear from some of the recipients and where they plan to spend the money they were given;

Graignamanagh Brass Band:

Kilkenny St Vincent de Paul:

Carlow Kilkenny Irish Pilgrimage Trust:

L’Arche Community, mainly based in Callan and Kilmoganny:

Meanwhile, the Kilkenny Lions Club is aided in their work by Kilkenny County and City Lawn Tennis Club which was also represented last night;