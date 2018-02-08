Public water supply in Ballyragget deemed not suitable for babies

Irish Water say the warning is being issued after consultation with the HSE

People on the Ballyragget Water Supply are being urged not to allow babies to drink the water.

Irish Water says that following consultation with the HSE the water supply there has been deemed not to be safe for babies under six-months-old because of elevated levels of nitrate.

It’s not yet known when the problem will be solved but Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council say they’ll continue to liaise with the Health Service with a view to lifting the restrictions as soon as possible.