Suicide Awareness Gathering taking place in Kilkenny this evening

The meeting is in St John’s Churc

Anyone who’s been affected by suicide or wants to learn more about the issue, is being invited to come along to a gathering in Kilkenny this evening.

The meeting in St John’s Church will see music and guest speakers including former Olympic boxer Kenneth Egan.

Local woman, Teckie Brett, will also be speaking – her son died by suicide in October of 2014.

Speaking to KCLR she says the huge rise in social media can also be very negative places for people.

Tonight’s gathering is at 7.30pm.

The Samaritans can be contacted at anytime on the national helpline – 116 123.