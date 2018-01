The warning for strong winds kicked in at 3 o’clock this morning and is valid until 1 o’clock this afternoon.

A Status Yellow weather warning for Kilkenny and Carlow remains in place this morning.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour have been felt in many places across Munster and into this region.

You’re being urged to be extra cautious if you’re out on the roads.