Covid-19 latest: No new deaths but 437 new cases, up to 10 in Carlow & Kilkenny

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 08/03/2021
No new Covid-related deaths have been reported by NPHET today.

There have been 437 new cases of Covid-19 with up to 10 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Carlow has had 6 positive test results with less than five in Kilkenny.

The low numbers in Kilkenny mean it’s 14-day incidence rate is now the lowest in the country at 52 per 100,000 while Carlow’s is 155 per 100,000 with the national average at 167.

