Covid-19 latest: No deaths, 456 cases, with up to 9 in Kilkenny & Carlow

Carlow and Kilkenny are falling down the list of counties with the best infection rates.

There has been no new Covid-related reported deaths this evening but NPHET says there’s been 456 new cases with up to nine local.

5 new cases in Kilkenny see the county’s 14-day incidence rate rise to 47 cases per 100,000 which in now 7th best in the country.

Carlow’s is now 15th best – or 12th worst – on 86 per 100,000 after up to 5 new cases today.

The 5-day moving average of new cases is now 426, down from 445 this day last week.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has said the portal for booking Covid vaccines should be open to everyone by the end of June.

Leo Varadkar walked back slightly from comments last night that everyone who wants a vaccine could have one in that time.

The figure was based on 10 to 15 per cent of the population not wanting to get a vaccination.