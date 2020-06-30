Covid-19 latest: No new local cases but 11 nationwide and one more death

There’s been no new local cases announced but another 11 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

One more person has died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 1,736.

After one new case was recorded in Kilkenny over the weekend, the figure is unchanged in the last 24 hours on 355.

With the 175 positive test results recorded in Carlow so far it makes the local total 530.

The total number of cases across the country to date is 25,473.