The 2024 Chamber Awards finalists have been named and the groupings in Carlow and Kilkenny have secured three nods between them.
The annual event celebrates the work done on behalf of members in each county and this year 44 projects have been shortlisted across eight categories.
Carlow Chamber’s ‘International Carlow’ is in the running for Best International Project while their ‘Creating Inclusive Employment’ is a contender for Event of the Year.
‘The Power of Kilkenny Chamber Networking’ is a hopeful in the Supporting Business section.
The awards take place on the 6th of June at the Killashee House Hotel in Co Kildare.
Chambers Ireland’s President, Fiona Candon, says; “The calibre of entries this year has been incredibly high and I’d like to commend each Chamber for demonstrating exceptional ambition, innovation and creativity.”
She adds; “Chambers across the country are strong, vocal advocates for the businesses and communities they represent, and they contribute significantly to the overall growth and economic prosperity of the regions they serve. The projects shortlisted demonstrate this focus on business advocacy, community spirit and willingness to collaborate.”
Joe Creegan, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions Ireland from Zurich says; “Zurich is proud to support the annual Chamber Awards once again. Congratulations to all the hardworking members of the Chamber network for their exceptional dedication and resilience shown over the past year. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable and innovative initiatives that have made a significant impact in our local communities, and we are delighted to support that effort across the country.”
Full Shortlist
Best International Project
- County Carlow Chamber – “International Carlow”
- Dublin Chamber – ESG-UP: Strategic partnership to up-skill European SMEs in the development of Environmental, Social and Governance strategies
- Dundalk Chamber – Embassy visits to Dundalk
- Galway Chamber – Galway Scaling Internationally
Community Support Initiatives
- Ballina Chamber – RISE: A Ballina 2023 Legacy Programme
- Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – Dementia Inclusive Dungarvan
- Ennis Chamber – Schools Engagement – Climate Action /Offshore Energy
- Galway Chamber – Galway Pride Campaign
- Tralee Chamber – Collaborative Tralee Heritage Trails
- Waterford Chamber – Waterford Rising GAA Dinner
Digital Campaigns
- Ballina Chamber – Empower Your Business in 2024
- Drogheda & District Chamber – “Shop, snap and tag”
- Dublin Chamber – The Dublin Business Collective Podcast
- Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – Beyond A Million
- Letterkenny Chamber – Letterkenny Chamber Communicating with Excellence
- Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Growing Membership through HubSpot: One system for multiple member needs
- Sligo Chamber – “Sligo, Find your Place”
Sustainability & Biodiversity
- Ballina Chamber – “Communities Creating Change” & “Ballina Climate Action Weekend”
- Cobh & Harbour Chamber – No Time to Waste
- Dundalk Chamber – Park n Stride Scheme in association with Louth County Council
- Shannon Chamber – Mid-West Sustainability Week 2023
- Tralee Chamber – Tralee Chamber Working with Businesses to Deliver Meaningful Biodiversity and Climate Action
Event of the Year
- Ballina Chamber – Ballina 2023 – A year of celebration, a lifelong connection
- County Carlow Chamber – Creating Inclusive Employment
- County Meath Chamber – The Apprenticeship Expo – Meath
- Dublin Chamber – Dublin Chamber Annual Dinner
- Shannon Chamber – Maintaining Lean Momentum: Mid-West Lean Network Conference 2023
- Waterford Chamber – Dublin Diaspora Dinner
Lobbying & Policy Campaign
- Cork Chamber – Cork Chamber of Commerce Housing Advocacy
- Letterkenny Chamber – North West City Region Value Proposition
- Limerick Chamber – Better Regions Initiative (BRI)
- Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Transformation of the Northern Ireland Planning System
- Sligo Chamber – Fund the N17 Upgrade Now
Local Authority Engagement
- Ballina Chamber – International Women’s Day Gathering
- Cork Chamber – Car Free Day
- County Tipperary Chamber – Leveraging Local Supports
- Shannon Chamber – An Expanded Engagement with Clare County Council
Supporting Business
- Arklow & District Chamber – Empowering Arklow’s Workforce: A Collaborative Training Initiative
- Ballina Chamber – A Taste of Ballina Christmas Hamper
- Cork Chamber – Connecting Cork
- County Tipperary Chamber – Clonmel Community Conversations on Substance Use – Commercial Interests Workshop
- Galway Chamber – Culture Connects Series
- Kilkenny Chamber – The power of Kilkenny Chamber networking!
- Letterkenny Chamber – ShopLK – Leading the way in Town Gifting