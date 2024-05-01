The 2024 Chamber Awards finalists have been named and the groupings in Carlow and Kilkenny have secured three nods between them.

The annual event celebrates the work done on behalf of members in each county and this year 44 projects have been shortlisted across eight categories.

Carlow Chamber’s ‘International Carlow’ is in the running for Best International Project while their ‘Creating Inclusive Employment’ is a contender for Event of the Year.

‘The Power of Kilkenny Chamber Networking’ is a hopeful in the Supporting Business section.

The awards take place on the 6th of June at the Killashee House Hotel in Co Kildare.

Chambers Ireland’s President, Fiona Candon, says; “The calibre of entries this year has been incredibly high and I’d like to commend each Chamber for demonstrating exceptional ambition, innovation and creativity.”

She adds; “Chambers across the country are strong, vocal advocates for the businesses and communities they represent, and they contribute significantly to the overall growth and economic prosperity of the regions they serve. The projects shortlisted demonstrate this focus on business advocacy, community spirit and willingness to collaborate.”

Joe Creegan, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions Ireland from Zurich says; “Zurich is proud to support the annual Chamber Awards once again. Congratulations to all the hardworking members of the Chamber network for their exceptional dedication and resilience shown over the past year. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable and innovative initiatives that have made a significant impact in our local communities, and we are delighted to support that effort across the country.”

Full Shortlist

Best International Project

County Carlow Chamber – “International Carlow”

Dublin Chamber – ESG-UP: Strategic partnership to up-skill European SMEs in the development of Environmental, Social and Governance strategies

Dundalk Chamber – Embassy visits to Dundalk

Galway Chamber – Galway Scaling Internationally

Community Support Initiatives

Ballina Chamber – RISE: A Ballina 2023 Legacy Programme

Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – Dementia Inclusive Dungarvan

Ennis Chamber – Schools Engagement – Climate Action /Offshore Energy

Galway Chamber – Galway Pride Campaign

Tralee Chamber – Collaborative Tralee Heritage Trails

Waterford Chamber – Waterford Rising GAA Dinner

Digital Campaigns

Ballina Chamber – Empower Your Business in 2024

Drogheda & District Chamber – “Shop, snap and tag”

Dublin Chamber – The Dublin Business Collective Podcast

Dungarvan & West Waterford Chamber – Beyond A Million

Letterkenny Chamber – Letterkenny Chamber Communicating with Excellence

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Growing Membership through HubSpot: One system for multiple member needs

Sligo Chamber – “Sligo, Find your Place”

Sustainability & Biodiversity

Ballina Chamber – “Communities Creating Change” & “Ballina Climate Action Weekend”

Cobh & Harbour Chamber – No Time to Waste

Dundalk Chamber – Park n Stride Scheme in association with Louth County Council

Shannon Chamber – Mid-West Sustainability Week 2023

Tralee Chamber – Tralee Chamber Working with Businesses to Deliver Meaningful Biodiversity and Climate Action

Event of the Year

Ballina Chamber – Ballina 2023 – A year of celebration, a lifelong connection

County Carlow Chamber – Creating Inclusive Employment

County Meath Chamber – The Apprenticeship Expo – Meath

Dublin Chamber – Dublin Chamber Annual Dinner

Shannon Chamber – Maintaining Lean Momentum: Mid-West Lean Network Conference 2023

Waterford Chamber – Dublin Diaspora Dinner

Lobbying & Policy Campaign

Cork Chamber – Cork Chamber of Commerce Housing Advocacy

Letterkenny Chamber – North West City Region Value Proposition

Limerick Chamber – Better Regions Initiative (BRI)

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Transformation of the Northern Ireland Planning System

Sligo Chamber – Fund the N17 Upgrade Now

Local Authority Engagement

Ballina Chamber – International Women’s Day Gathering

Cork Chamber – Car Free Day

County Tipperary Chamber – Leveraging Local Supports

Shannon Chamber – An Expanded Engagement with Clare County Council

Supporting Business