Covid-19 latest: No new local cases as Dept report four more deaths

A further four people with Covid 19 have died in the republic but there’s been no new local cases of Covid-19 as 16 new confirmed cases were reported by the Department of Health.

The death toll now stands at 1,714 and the total number of cases is 25,355

The local figures haven’t changed today so the two-county total is still 521 positive test results so far – 350 in Kilkenny and 171 in Carlow.