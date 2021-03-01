Covid-19 latest: 1 more death, 687 new cases with 13 or less in Carlow and Kilkenny

There has been one more Covid-related death reported by NPHET.

There’s 687 new Covid-19 cases with no more than 13 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Nine new cases have been reported in Carlow where the 14-day incidence rate is now 207 per 100,000.

Kilkenny’s fortnightly infection rate is down to 80 per 100,000 after less than five new cases were registered in the county.

540 patients are in hospital with the disease and 120 are in intensive care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, says in the last 24 hours, there has been no new admissions to ICU – the first time since St. Stephen’s Day.