Covid-19 latest: Only 1 local case reported, with 10 Irish deaths

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has jumped back up to 426 but only one of those was local.

One new case makes the Kilkenny total so far 292.

Along with 143 in Carlow it means we’ve had 435 positive test results across the two counties to date.

A further 10 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.

1,506 people have now so far lost their lives, while there are 23,827 confirmed cases in this country.