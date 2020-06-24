Covid-19 latest: One new local case & six more Irish deaths

One new local case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

A further six people with have died with the coronavirus in Ireland.

Five new cases have also been confirmed across the country – one of those in Kilkenny bringing the county total back up to 354.

It had been revised downward by one yesterday evening, mostly likely as a result of a correction to someones address.

The figure for Carlow is unchanged today on 175 so the total number of positive test results loccally so far is 529.

The overall number of confirmed cases is 25,396 and the death toll is now 1726.

92% of all coronavirus cases up to June 21st are estimated to have recovered.