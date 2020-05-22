COVID-19 latest: 10 new local cases & 11 deaths reported in Ireland

Ten new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed locally, with all but one in Kilkenny.

The nine new Kilkenny cases, and one is Carlow, are among a daily total of 115 across the county.

There have been 24,506 cases in this country with 467 locally – 316 now in Kilkenny and 151 in Carlow.

The Department of Health has announced that 11 more people with COVID19 have died in Ireland.

The overall national death toll is now at 1,592.