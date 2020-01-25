1,000 people to be among the first on Ireland’s longest bridge from Kilkenny to Wexford today

A thousand people will be among the first ever to cross Ireland’s new longest bridge today.

A sold-out charity event is taking place from 1 o’clock this afternoon, starting at the Wexford side of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge.

It stretches from Glenmore, across the River Barrow, over to Wexford as part of the N25 New Ross Bypass.

A second event – which is also sold-out – will take place tomorrow afternoon, while the official opening of the bridge will be carried out by the Taoiseach on Wednesday (29th).