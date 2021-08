1,015 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported

178 people are now in hospital with the disease, up 1 in 24 hours while 29 are in ICU, an increase of 2 over the same period.

Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer’s urging people to stay at home if symptomatic.

Dr Tony Holohan says doctors are reporting outbreaks linked to people with symptoms attending workplaces, eating out or visiting friends.