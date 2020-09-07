Covid-19 latest: 102 new cases with Carlow among affected counties again

There’s at least one new local case of Covid-19 according to NPHET who’re reporting 102 more positive test results today.

Kilkenny is not listed among the affected counties but Carlow is.

56 of the new cases are in Dublin with 11 in Leitrim and the rest are spead out over 15 others including Carlow.

There have been no new deaths reported and the total number of cases so far is now 29,774, with 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said they’re concerned about rising cases numbers in Dublin and Limerick.