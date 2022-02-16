108 Covid deaths reported in the past week, 9,881 new cases confirmed

108 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the past week.

There has also been a further 9,881 daily cases confirmed via PCR or antigen testing.

631 people are in hospital with the virus, down six in 24 hours, while 62 are in ICUs around the country, a drop of one over the same period.

Locally the number of Covid patients at St Luke’s Hospital has dropped from 13 on Tuesday to eight on Wednesday, despite three new cases being confirmed on Tuesday.

However, none of those are require treatment in the local intensive care unit.