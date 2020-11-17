Covid-19 latest: 11 more deaths, 366 new cases, 11 in Carlow and Kilkenny

Eleven more people have died with the coronavirus in Ireland.

There’s been 366 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 11 of them in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Six more cases have been reported in Kilkenny with the 14-day incidence rate now 119 per 100,000 – down slightly from 121.

Carlow’s infection rate has gone up after five new positive test results in the past 24 hours.

It’s gone from 77 to 83 per 100,000 for the past 14 days with the national average at 121.

The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.”