The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 362 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Meanwhile

The head of the HSE says the country will hit the milestone of 90 percent of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 next week.

Paul Reid says more than 6.9 million doses have now been administered.