There were 12 detections of thefts from shops in Carlow today.

Under Operation Táirge Gardaí are bidding to curb such activity – in the first quarter of this year alone 6,772 such cases had been logged nationwide.

Carlow Supt Anthony Farrell says it’s something his team’s been looking at for a while, telling KCLR News; “As part of An Garda Síochána’s commitment to people’s safety a local Carlow operation for theft from shop, under the umbrella Operation Táirge, resulted in 12 detections today, this result is in part a Garda response to these type of crimes having already hosted a retail theft forum on the 9th of April with Carlow Chamber “.

He adds “These type of operations bring targeted offenders in particular before the courts and disincentivise this type of crime, efforts in this area will remain focused and continued in the weeks and months ahead”.