”The speed limits are there for a reason, and can often be the difference in life and death”

So says, Divisional Roads Policing inspector Paul Donohue.

350 drivers have already been caught speeding so far on this National Slow Down Day.

With one driver clocking 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N10 Templemartin Co. Kilkenny

The 24 hour initiative by GardaI­ and the Road Safety Authority began at midnight and continues until midnight tonight.

Speaking to KCLR news Inspector Donohue had this message